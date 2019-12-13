Menu
POT PLANTS: File photo of cannabis plants seized by police.
News

Suprising thing cops found when invited to view a garden

Alison Paterson
13th Dec 2019 12:00 PM
Subscriber only

WHEN a property owner offered to show police around a greenhouse on Thursday morning, officers were bemused to discover a number of cannabis plants flourishing.

Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend said police attended a property in Tabulam in relation to another matter when they made the surprise horticultural discovery.

"A number of cannabis plants were seized at a Tabulam property on Clarence Way around 9am yesterday," he said.

"Police went there to speak to a person about a previous incident which occurred on a neighbouring property and while they were making those inquiries, noticed a nearby structure covered in white netting."

Insp. Vandergriend said when officers commented on the structure the person they were speaking with offered to show them inside.

"Police were then invited to look inside the structure and saw 17 cannabis plants in pots, which were seized" he said.

"It appeared that the structure was on neutral ground around other nearby residences, therefore we have not been able to proceed with any action in this matter."

Lismore Northern Star

