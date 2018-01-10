Surf boaters set for action

SURF BOATS: While the Minnie Water-Wooli Surf Life Saving Club was unable to field crews for Round 6 of the North Coast Surf Boat Series last week at Old Bar, the club's surf boat captain Matt McLennan said the men and women crews will be ready to get back in the boat for the next event at Bonny Hills on January 20.

Looking to start strong after the Christmas break, McLennan said he believes the teams won't be missing anything.

"We will be fighting fit and ready to go,” he said. "The competition has really heated up and is getting tougher towards the back end of the season.”

McLennan said with the 2018 Surf Live Saving NSW Country Championships in early February at South West Rocks, both men and women's crews were looking to a strong finish to the North Coast Surf Boat Series competition.

"Both of our crews did really well last year, coming away with silver and gold medals,” McLennan said.

"We will start to intensify our training sessions and put in quite a few hard surf sessions to concentrate on working on our one per centers and strengthening up that area.”