Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

Surf boaters set for action

ACTION: The Minnie Water-Wooli Open Women/Under 23 crew in the water.
ACTION: The Minnie Water-Wooli Open Women/Under 23 crew in the water.
by Jarrard Potter

SURF BOATS: While the Minnie Water-Wooli Surf Life Saving Club was unable to field crews for Round 6 of the North Coast Surf Boat Series last week at Old Bar, the club's surf boat captain Matt McLennan said the men and women crews will be ready to get back in the boat for the next event at Bonny Hills on January 20.

Looking to start strong after the Christmas break, McLennan said he believes the teams won't be missing anything.

"We will be fighting fit and ready to go,” he said. "The competition has really heated up and is getting tougher towards the back end of the season.”

McLennan said with the 2018 Surf Live Saving NSW Country Championships in early February at South West Rocks, both men and women's crews were looking to a strong finish to the North Coast Surf Boat Series competition.

"Both of our crews did really well last year, coming away with silver and gold medals,” McLennan said.

"We will start to intensify our training sessions and put in quite a few hard surf sessions to concentrate on working on our one per centers and strengthening up that area.”

Grafton Daily Examiner
One confirmed dead in crash north of Grafton

One confirmed dead in crash north of Grafton

EMERGENCY services have responded to a single-vehicle collision on between Iluka and Woombah this afternoon which has claimed the life of a 66-year-old man.

Generation Z:The era of technology

The joys of technology also has plenty of downsides for the next generation.

My take on the world-wide web that has infiltrated our society.

Solution to South Grafton's holiday traffic woes

Traffic banked up along Iolanthe St to the Bunnings car park during summer holidays.

"I witnessed four close calls of cars crossing northbound traffic"

premium_icon Men's sex drive, fertility under threat by painkiller

The over-the-counter drug could be killing mens' sex drive

Local Partners

Meeting a must for clubs in Clarence

CRCA president Tim Kinnane has implored representatives from all clubs to attend, because decisions needed to be made before the season restarts.

'Turkish Delight' lifts the roof off Bowlo

THRILLS: The crowd was getting into the action during the IWA Summer Meltdown Tour at Yamba.

Receptive audience for pro wrestling's return to Yamba.

Cheapie chasing a rich reward in Cup

Care To Think winning The Buffering for trainer Matt Dunn and jockey Jeff lloyd at Doomben. Picture: Grant Peters, Trackside Photography

Magic Millions: Bargain buy Care To Think on target for big return