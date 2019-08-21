Surf Life Saving boss arrested over alleged $2.7m fraud

Former Surf Life Saving NSW boss Matthew Hanks has been arrested this morning by police investigating a $2.7 million fraud.

it will be alleged Hanks, 50, stole the money while he was general manager of the charity and used the money to fund a luxury lifestyle with two northern beaches mansions and a $490,000 yacht called Matadore.

Former head of Surf Life Saving NSW Matthew Hanks.

In March 2017, detectives from the State Crime Command's Financial Crimes Squad and Northern Beaches Police Area Command established Strike Force Splint to investigate the reported misappropriation of funds by a former senior employee of Surf Life Saving NSW.

The yacht 'Matador'.

Hanks presented himself at Wollongong Police Station this morning.

Police will hold a press conference later today.

