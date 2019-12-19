Surf Life Saving NSW issue water safety warning

Swim between the flags at patrolled beaches is an important beach safety message.

With soaring temperatures and school holidays expected to result in a big spike in people enjoying a trip to the beach from this weekend, Surf Life Saving NSW has issued a warning for swimmers to play it safe on our beaches and waterways.

"We want everyone to have a safe and happy Christmas break and we want to avoid last year's terrible summer drowning toll," Surf Life Saving NSW's director of lifesaving Joel Wiseman said.

"With a heatwave on the way, heat exhaustion is a very real risk and we would urge everyone to ensure that they are drinking plenty of water, reapplying sunscreen regularly, and stay out of the sun during the hottest parts of the day.

"If you become distressed we advise seeking treatment immediately from a lifesaver or lifeguard and watch out for older people and children in particular.

"Leading into Christmas and the New Year, we have a very simple message. Enjoy the water but do so safely by swimming at a patrolled location, wear a lifejacket if boating or rock fishing and always supervise children around water."

Beach Safety Tips

•Always swim between the red and yellow patrol flags, for your nearest patrolled beach check the Beachsafe app or website

•Read the safety signs for information about the beach and ask a lifesaver or lifeguard for safety information

•Always swim with someone else so you can look out for each other, and always supervise children around the water

•Never swim under the influence of alcohol or drugs

•If you need help in the water, stay calm and attract attention by raising one arm

•In an emergency, dial triple-0 Police

•Don't forget to be sun safe by remembering to: Slip on some protective clothing, Slop on some sunscreen, Slap on a hat, Slide on a pair of sunglasses, Seek some shade and Sip on lots of water to stay hydrated.

•For information about patrol times, weather, and beach locations visit the Beachsafe website or download the App.