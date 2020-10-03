Surf lifesavers get ready for busy long weekend

Surf lifesavers are gearing up for a busy weekend across the state. Picture: Brendan Radke.

Surf lifesavers are gearing up for a busy weekend across the state. Picture: Brendan Radke.

WITH COVID-19 travel restrictions preventing holiday-makers from travelling interstate or overseas, the number of people on some NSW beaches these school holidays has been similar to those normally seen at Christmas and New Year with surf lifesavers now worried about the possibility of increased coastal drownings this coming long weekend. ​

SLSNSW director of lifesaving Joel Wiseman said compared to last year there had been a significant increase in the number of people hitting the beach in places like Yamba, Port Macquarie and along the Far South Coast.

“With numbers on the beach approaching those that we’d normally expect to see at peak times like Christmas and New Year – and the fantastic conditions forecast by the Bureau of Meteorology – we’re gearing up for a very busy long weekend,” Mr Wiseman said.

“We are making sure that Surf Life Saving NSW frontline resources such as RWCs (jetskis) and our duty officers are prepared and ready to respond to any coastal emergency.

“Many of our duty officers will be conducting roving patrols along the coastline at patrolled and unpatrolled locations this long weekend and our drone surveillance teams will continue operations, monitoring beach conditions, marine creature activity and assisting with search and rescue operations.”

Northern NSW beaches are also experiencing a busy start to the season.

“With the COVID-19 travel restrictions in place, we are starting to see large groups of people at most of the beaches,” said Northern NSW lifeguard co-ordinator Scott McCartney.

“We’re doing more roving patrols with our jetskis so that if there is an incident outside the flagged areas we’re already on the water and able to respond quickly. We’ve also been using the UAVs to check for rips and other dangers.

“It’s going to be a very busy weekend. With great conditions forecast we’re expecting very large numbers. Everyone will want to spend some time on the beach this weekend,” McCartney said.

NSW coastal and ocean drowning statistics from the past five years show a strong correlation between public holidays and drownings – due mainly to increased attendance.

In the past week, two teenagers drowned in separate incidents in NSW. On Wednesday a 17-year-old boy drowned when he was caught in a rip at an unpatrolled beach near Forster and yesterday a boy drowned at Mermaids Pools, near Tahmoor, failing to resurface after jumping into water from a high rock platform.

Lifesavers are reminding people to always swim at patrolled locations, between the red and yellow flags and to check the Beachsafe website or app for the most up-to-date information on patrolled beach locations, conditions and beach closures.

“This weekend we’re reminding beachgoers to always swim at patrolled locations, to wear a lifejacket if rock fishing or boating and to call triple-0 immediately if they see anyone experiencing difficulty in the water,” Mr Wiseman said.

Last year there were 49 coastal and ocean drowning deaths in NSW which is well above the 16-year average of 42. Since July 1 2020 there have been 11 coastal and ocean drowning deaths in NSW.

BEACH SAFETY TIPS