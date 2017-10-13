SURF NOTES: Nippers back on shore for summer

SPLISH SPLASH: Yamba Nippers, under the guidance of co-ordinator Danielle Connolly, will return to Main Beach for the new season on Sunday.

SURF LIFE SAVING: Main Beach will be bracing for an onslaught of excitement this weekend as nippers activity returns for the first time this surf life saving season.

Yamba nippers had a good roll up at the pre-season proficiency swims held at Yamba Pool last Saturday but anyone who didn't attend last week will need to be at the pool between noon-2pm this Saturday for the final proficiency swims.

Memberships should all be paid before the first day of nippers activity on Sunday. This can be done online with fees for nippers at $60 each and $65 for a parent. All details can be obtained from the Nippers Handbook on the website.

Nippers co-ordinator Danielle Connolly and her team are looking forward to the season kicking off. Any enquiries can be made to yambanippers@gmail.com.

With the patrol season in full swing and the school holidays now over, Main Beach is being patrolled by Yamba Surf Club volunteers each Saturday from 9-1pm and on Sundays from 9-4pm. These hours will continue until December.

Over the past few weeks additional members have been undergoing training and assessment for their bronze medallion.

An intensive course was held during the school holidays resulting in Lachie Clark, James Done, Zoe King, Mia McAvoy and Lachie McFarlane all earning their bronze.

Special thanks to Jill Ennever for the hours put in organising and instructing the group. Thanks also to her helpers and assessors.

A further Bronze squad is in training under the guidance of Alan Schofield and Jill Ennever with their assessment planned for November. We have been fortunate to welcome several newcomers to Yamba as they join the club to do their Bronze and help boost falling patrol numbers.

The weekly handicap surf races are under way for the season with last Sunday's race being taken out by Kane Wilson off 50 secs followed by Yasmin Elabbasi in second.

Well done to club member Will Brighton who competed in the Coolangatta Gold "short” course event last weekend at the Gold Coast. Although out of the placings, it was a commendable effort for Will to finish the gruelling event in a time of 3 hours 26 minutes.

Team 'TasYamba' which included club member Peter Rheinberger finished second in the mixed relay team in the Over 190yrs age group for the 'long' course event. Pete put in a great board leg for his team. Two Yamba SLSC IRB crews led by Club Captain James Ryan were on hand to provide water safety for the event on Sunday. Well done to all involved.

For further club enquiries, the office at the surf club is open each Mon, Wed and Fri from 9.30am - 12.30pm or phone 66462463 or email office@yambaslsc.com.au

PATROLS

Tomorrow: Patrol 1, 9-1pm James Ryan (C)

Sunday: Patrol 2, 9-12.30pm Kirsten O'Connor (C); Patrol 3, 12.30-4pm Matt Saunders ( C)