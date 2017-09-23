35°
Surf patrols start this weekend

Lucas Cameron, Jack and Harry Davidson with Ben Cameron at the community fun day at main beach, Yamba.January 18, 2015Photo: Leigh Jensen / Daily Examiner
Lucas Cameron, Jack and Harry Davidson with Ben Cameron at the community fun day at main beach, Yamba.January 18, 2015Photo: Leigh Jensen / Daily Examiner

SURF lifesavers will raise the red and yellow flags on a new patrol season at Clarence Valley beaches this morning.

It comes at the same time as the release of a report reinforcing the importance of beach safety.

The 2017 Surf Life Saving NSW Coastal Safety Report reviewed current and historical coastal drowning data to give an overview of the state's surf lifesaving assets and capability.

Of particular concern was the fact almost 70% of drownings occurred more than 5km from a patrolled location, suggesting the swim between the flags message is not being heeded by many people.

Overwhelmingly, males continue to represent the majority of drowning deaths at 90%.

This season will see surf lifesavers expand their use of drones, including the new shark algorithm technology SharkSpotter, providing innovative ways to keep the community safe and providing more eyes, in more places, more often.

Volunteer surf lifesavers will patrol Yamba and Wooli's main beaches each weekend and public holiday until April 25, 2018.

