Surf Sonic rides wave of success at Ballina

Grafton trainer Fleur Blanch, pictured with former runner Hotel Drive, enjoyed a win at Ballina yesterday.

RACING: Fleur Blanch might have a handy galloper on her hands after the Grafton trainer cheered home Surf Sonic to a strong win in yesterday’s $22,000 XXXX Gold Maiden Plate (1250m) at Ballina.

Jockey Tegan Harrison looked like she might have had her third winner of the day wrapped up when she led with the Marcus Wilson-trained Add Me Some.

They kicked solidly in the straight but held off all bar the Blanch-trained Surf Sonic.

The three-year-old gelding son of Nicconi burst from the ruck to claim his Queensland opponent in the final 100m and notch his maiden win at start number five.

He was also having his first run for Blanch after transferring from the David Fromberg stable and a last start fifth at Narromine.

Blanch said she was excited about his immediate future.

“He’s done extremely well at home,” the Grafton trainer said.

“I just wasn’t sure about him on a heavy track.”

Her gelding surfed through the going well to suggest there is plenty of improvement in him.

“I think there are more wins in store,” Blanch added.

“He’s still learning, still very raw.”

Adding blinkers today also “switched him on” she added.

2019-20 NORTHERN RIVERS RACING ASSOCIATION PREMIERSHIPS

Updated and unofficial after Tuesday, July 14 Ballina meeting.

TRAINERS

60: Matthew Dunn.

20: Toby & Trent Edmonds, Stephen Lee, Kris Lees, Dwayne Schmidt.

15: Ethan Ensby, John Shelton.

14: Daniel Bowen.

12: Brett Dodson.

JOCKEYS

58: Matthew McGuren.

37: Ben Looker.

31: Belinda Hodder.

25: Ray Spokes.

20: Jon Grisedale, Andrew Mallyon, Luke Rolls.

APPRENTICES

22: Emily Atkinson.

21: Leah Kilner.

9: Kyle Wilson-Taylor.

5: Jayden Barrie.

4: Yvette Lewis, Olivia Pickering, Isabella Rabjones, Minehiko Shimodaira, Mikayla Weir, Qin Yong.