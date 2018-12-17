Ironwoman Georgia Miller out to end leaders curse

Ironwoman Georgia Miller is leading the Nutri-Grain series after three rounds.

For the first time in her life recently crowned world champion Georgia Miller is leading the Nutri-Grain ironwoman series but she will have to overcome more than just her rivals to stay in the position.

A leaders curse has struck the series this season with three different women's winners and three different men's winners.

And not a single athlete has been able to hold onto the lead for more than a round with one - Harriet Brown - also suffering a season-ending injury just a week after taking control of the women's racing.

Men's second round leader Matt Poole was struck down by a severe chest infection while round one leader Maddy Dunn suffered her worst result in recent times with a seventh in the second round.

Miller is now the only athlete - male or female - to have made the podium in all three rounds and is relying on her consistency keeping her in the series lead.

She also hopes falling sick prior to the race but still managing a third in the weekend's third round at North Wollongong means she has already dealt with her own bad luck.

Georgia Miller was one of the stars for Australia at the recent world titles.

"I've never lead the series before so this is a big thing," said Miller whose standout season has included winning the Coolangatta Gold and multiple world titles for Australia at the recent international event in Adelaide.

"What's really pleasing though is my consistency. Being on the podium in every round.

"That's what I am going to keep working for.

"It would mean the world to me to take out his series but there is still plenty of work to do."

Athletes will break for Christmas with the next round on the Gold Coast in January.

The break cant come soon enough for Miller who has raced close to 100 times in the last month.

Northcliffe’s Georgia Miller with close rival Maddy Dunn.

"I'm just exhausted. .I just want to sleep for two day,'' she said.

"I have put my body through the absolute wringer recently.

I can't wait to get back to a regular routine.

"I'll have a five day mini-break over Christmas before I start getting ready again.''

Round four of the series, which is part of the Ocean6 event, is at Currumbin on January 12.

Australian ironwoman and ironman champions Lana Rogers and Kendrick Louis were the round three winners.