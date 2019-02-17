Surfer attacked by shark at Byron Bay

Beaches at Byron Bay are closed after a man was bitten by a shark this morning.

Beaches at Byron Bay are closed after a man was bitten by a shark this morning. Rosie Lee

UPDATE 8.30am: UPDATE 8.26am: A 41-year-old man has sustained injuries to hos upper thigh after being bitten by a shark this morning at Byron Bay.

NSW Ambulance said the man was assisted by people on the scene until ambulance crews arrived.

Four ambulance crews attended the incident and the man was treated before being transported by Westpac Rescue Helicopter to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

The man is in a stable condition.

Original story: A MAN has been flown to hospital after being bitten by a shark at Byron Bay.

Emergency services were called to Manfred Street, Byron Bay, about 6:40am today, after reports a man was surfing near Belongil Beach when he bitten on the leg by a shark.

The 41-year-old man from Suffolk Park returned to shore on his board and alerted other surfers.

He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics, before being air-lifted to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Belongil Beach and Main Beach have been closed for 24-hours.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District will liaise with Department of Primary Industry to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Beachgoers are urged to follow safety advice from Surf Life Saving NSW and by visiting the Department of Primary Industry's website www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/sharks and the SharkSmart app.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.