EMERGENCY: An aerial shot of Scotts Head Beach from the Westpac life Saver Rescue Helicopter which transported a 36-year-old man after he was bitten by a shark.
Surfer hospitalised after shark attack

Jarrard Potter
9th Dec 2018 10:19 AM

A 36-YEAR-OLD man has been flown to hospital after he was bitten by a shark while surfing on the NSW Mid North Coast.

Emergency services were called to Wellington Drive, Nambucca Heads, about 7.15am today after reports a 36-year-old man was surfing near Scotts Head Beach when he bitten on the leg by a shark.

He swam to a nearby break wall, where a passer-by saw him and notified emergency services.

He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics, before being flown to John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Beaches in the area are currently closed, including Shelley Beach and Main Beach.

Officers from Mid North Coast Police District will liaise with Department of Primary Industry to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Beachgoers are urged to follow safety advice by visiting the Department of Primary Industry's website www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/sharks and the SharkSmart app.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

