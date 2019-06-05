Surfer taken to hospital after shark bite

A man is believed to have bitten on the hand by a shark at Lennox Head.

UPDATE, 2.37PM: THE surfer attacked by a shark today is in a stable condition.

A Northern NSW Local Heath District spokeswoman confirmed he is currently being treated Ballina Hospital.

"A male aged 44 is at Ballina Hospital with laceration the right hands," she said.

"He is in a stable condition."

UPDATE, 2.06PM : A DECISION has yet to be made if the beach where a surfer was attacked earlier today will be closed.

Surf Life Saving duty office Chris Samuels said various stakeholders are currently in discussion over the incident.

"Local police, council and DPI are meeting as to where or not they will close the beach for 24 hours at Lennox Point," he said.

"As soon as we know we will issue this information."

Update 2pm: AN AMBULANCE crew were called to attend a shark attack at Lennox Head today.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman they were alerted around 1.10pm.

"We sent one road ambulance crew to the beach," he said.

"But before they arrived the patient had left the scene and the crew were stood down."

More to come.

Original story: A SURFER has been bitten by a shark at a popular beach today.

Richmond Police Distict David Vandergriend said they had been alerted to the attack at Lennox Head around 1.30pm today.

"A surfer has had his hand bitten by a shark at Lennox Head," he said.

"The sufer has been taken to hospital by his friend and is does not appear to be a significant injury."

Insp Vandergriend said the fact the bite was small could indicate it was made by a smaller species of shark.

"As far as we know it is not a significant injury so it may be a wobbegong as opposed to a great white," he said.

"We are still in the early stages of the investigation."

More to come.