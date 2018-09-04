Coast man damaged nightspot celebrating pokies win

A SURFERS Paradise man says he was so stoked at a $600 win on the pokies that he caused wilful damage as a result of his excitement for the second time this year.

Arron Michael Lord pleaded guilty to causing $220 worth of damage to a wall at the Parkwood Tavern recently in the Southport Magistrates Court today.

"Your honour, I won $600 on the pokies and I got really excited and that and hit the wall," said Lord, who represented himself.

The incident happened at the Parkwood Tavern



"There was no malice intent, I just hit the wall."

Magistrate Brian Kucks took the explanation into account but noted he had been in court on the same charge just six months ago.

"You need to tone down your celebrations," Mr Kucks said.

He ordered Lord pay $220 in restitution to the pub and fined him $750.