Five culprits remain at large after a man was stabbed four times in Surfers Paradise last night.
Crime

Man in serious condition after Surfers Paradise stabbing

by Michael Saunders
28th Sep 2018 6:06 AM
A MAN was rushed to hospital in a serious condition after being stabbed three times in the chest and once in the abdomen in Surfers Paradise last night.

Police say the 36-year-old Western Australian man met up with four men and one woman around 7pm on the Esplanade, Surfers Paradise.

The group walked through the Cavill Avenue Mall and down to Leonard Avenue before getting into a verbal argument which led to the man being stabbed.

The victim obtained assistance from members of the public in Watson Esplanade and emergency services were called.

The man was treated at the scene before being transported to hospital in a serious condition.

Police conducted patrols of the areas, including establishing cordons and using PolAir however remain at-large.Investigations are continuing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information which could assist with this investigation is asked to contact Policelink on 131 444.

