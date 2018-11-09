SURFERS SOAR: Yamba turns on amazing week for Waveski Champs

Darren Kearns gets his ski above the waves during the Waveski Surfing Australia Open at Turners Beach in Yamba.

WAVESKI SURFING: Competing in some of the best conditions Yamba could offer, waveski surfer Brett Titterton refused to back down.

The Waveski Surfing Australia Qualifiers competitor refused to wilt despite it being a return to the scene of a horrific accident where he dislocated a shoulder the year before.

Titterton put in an almost faultless week on the ski to come away with the win in the Australian Open, and cemented his grasp on the championship.

It was 12 months of heartache, washed away in an instant for the 50-year-old surfer as he celebrated among his peers on Turners Beach.

"It felt bloody good. I didn't hold back at all, I left everything on the waves,” he said.

"The surf was great during the first half of the week and we took full advantage of it, but it really dropped off and we had to fight hard for every point.”

Titterton, who doubled as the organiser of the event, was not the only person to benefit from the double championship points on offer in the Open.

Fresh off a third place finish in the masters division at the World Waveski Championships, Wollongong's Dale Randahl dominated the men's open competition to secure his first Australian championship.

In the women's division, long-term rivals Karen Campbell and Lisa Ryan put on a great display with Ryan taking out the Australian Women's Open. But the points were not enough to unseat Campbell for the championship.

In the older age groups, Garry Ross took all before him on the waves at Yamba. He may walk with a limp but on the water he has a sublime style that helped capture the Legends division at the Open, as well as take out the Australian Veterans Championship and Australian Legends Championship.

But it wasn't just the visitors who got in on the action, with Yamba natives Chris Cook and Rob Wilson taking out their divisions despite only recently returning to competition. Cook took out the Australian Veterans Open and Simmons won the Australian Challengers Open.

Peter Hurley (Sunshine Coast) overcame severe back pain and a family emergency the night before to take out the Australian Grand Masters Open and also the Australian Grand Masters Championship.

It was the second year the event had been held in Yamba, and with the support of both Clarence Valley Council and local businesses, Titterton said the team hoped to return in 2019.

"We love coming to Yamba, it is the perfect venue for competition and everyone has been so accommodating to us,” he said.

"We had mayor Jim Simmons attend the presentation at the end of the Open and it is great to have that level of support.”