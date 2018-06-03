Menu
A surfer ducks into a barrell surfing off Green Point at Angourie
Weather

Surfers take advantage of hazardous swell

Adam Hourigan
by
3rd Jun 2018 6:22 AM

DANGEROUS surf warnings didn't dissuade local surfers who packed local spots to get a look at the waves.

With heavy surf conditions expectd from a Tasman low, surfing spots not exposed to large winds provided waves smaller than the 6 foot height, but excellent shape.

At Angourie's Green Point, surfers lined the horizon waiting for a wave to come around the point, with many falling into barrels that shaped around the rocky outcrop.

Surf conditions were again predicted to be big today, again especially on south facing beaches south of Byron Bay.

The Bureau of Meterology still has a hazardous surf warning for the Coffs Coast and Byron Coast current which will continue through to Monday.

Showers are predicted for the coastal fringe later today, with a chance of a thunderstorm forming, and maximum temperature of 22 on the coast.

Grafton Daily Examiner

