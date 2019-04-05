Surfing the Soul connects us to the sea

TAKING SHAPE: Fleur Yorston and Amy Addison get a unique view on some of the work in the Shaping My Soul II exhibition to open Saturday night as part of the plunge festival.

TAKING SHAPE: Fleur Yorston and Amy Addison get a unique view on some of the work in the Shaping My Soul II exhibition to open Saturday night as part of the plunge festival. Adam Hourigan

EVERY artwork starts with a blank canvas, but for the Island Collective's new show Shaping the Soul as part of the plunge festival, their blanks are little more unique.

The blanks are surfboard blanks, donated by Rodney Dahlberg, with each artist challenged to explore the canvas, and also their own connection to the surf and ocean.

"I think a lot of people will be expecting to see that shape as well," gallery owner Fleur Yorston said.

"But in some cases it's almost unrecognisable. It's really challenging, but the works that they've come up with, it surprises the artists in what they create."

With works encompassing design, sculpture, hanging and other installations, the gallery is filled with each locals artists own unique flavour and own connection to the ocean.

And in a tribute to a local legend of the sea, the show will be dedicated to iconic surfer "Baddy" Treloar, who passed away this week in recognition of his contribution to the local ocean culture.

"I think the exhibition will confirm with many people how important the connection to the ocean and surf is within our community," Ms Yorston said.

The show will open tomorrow night at 6pm, with free entry, and a pay bar, the night sponsored by Stone and Wood.

There will be a DJ and dancers for entertainment as well as the official handover to Cypress Barbecue of the cafe space in the gallery.