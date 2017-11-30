Menu
Surfing young gun firing at Aust titles

Wooli super grom Carly Shanahan in action during the Surf Dive n Ski Australia Junior Surfing Titles at Culburra Beach.
Wooli super grom Carly Shanahan in action during the Surf Dive n Ski Australia Junior Surfing Titles at Culburra Beach. Ethan Smith/Surfing NSW

SURFING: Wooli surf grom Carly Shanahan will ride a wave of momentum into her semi-final heat at the Surf Dive n Ski Australian Junior Surfing Titles.

In what has been a big week for the 14-year-old, Shanahan missed the cut in her first round heat, before heading to re-qualification.

The Billabong team rider dominated her heat in the requalifying process, and went straight into a quarter-final showdown on the same day, which she finished second in to earn a semi-final berth.

Shanhan's mum, Mel, said the junior surfer was trying to reserve her energy ahead of the national competition's deciding rounds.

"It is all pretty full on, so she has only been surfing at about 50 per cent,” she said. "She is just pacing herself through the competition. You don't want to leave it all on the wave and have nothing to come back with at crunch time.”

It is understood Culburra Beach, where the championships are taking place, is expected to receive minimum swell with organisers looking at a possible lay-day for the competition.

The potential rest day will give Shanahan a chance to recharge the batteries ahead of the final two days this weekend.

"She has been to these championships so she knows what she needs to do,” Mel said. "She is really going to have to turn it on in the finals.”

Grafton Daily Examiner
