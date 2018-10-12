Surf's up: 13-foot swells incoming for Coast beaches

The swell at Noosa National Park earlier in the year.

The swell at Noosa National Park earlier in the year. John McCutcheon

SURF'S up Sunshine Coast, with 13-foot waves predicted to bear down on our beaches in coming days.

Wild weather has brought severe thunderstorms over the region this week and more "heavy" rain is on the way.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasters said the storm season has "kicked off with a blast" on the Coast this week.

BOM have no active warnings for today but there is "certainly" potential for more.

An upper trough pushing through the area will bring rain and very unstable conditions, with more showers and storms expected for this afternoon.

"Over coming days it will be more of a rain situation, really widespread," the BOM forecaster said.

"Tomorrow should see falls of 20-300mm across with Saturday the peak of it.

"When that trough establishes over southeast Queensland we could see falls of 50-60mm. Maybe even more if it gets going.

"The showers should slowly ease by Sunday but still heavy in patches."

Next week's instability is expected to remain.

But it's the first big swell of the season that has surfers excited.

BOM have a strong wind warning for Coast and Moreton Bay waters.

A southerly change is coming up, heading towards Fraser Island, pushing to 30 knots.

"At the moment the swells are about 1 metre, which should significantly increase by 1-2m.

"Boaties should be careful and experienced surfers should only brave these waves."

Coastalwatch's 16-day swell forecast predicts 13-foot waves to break on the Coast by 7pm on Monday. Coastalwatch

The massive swells are expected in the majority of Coast beaches, with offshore swells at Bulcock Beach the highest at 13.1 foot.

Minimum of nine-foot swells are expected by the site from Friday to Sunday.