Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Some of the epic swells acclaimed film-maker Tim Bonython captured for his series of short films featuring in the Australian Surf Movie Festival. The festival is coming to Sawtell Majestic Cinemas on November 21. Picture: Tim Bonython
Some of the epic swells acclaimed film-maker Tim Bonython captured for his series of short films featuring in the Australian Surf Movie Festival. The festival is coming to Sawtell Majestic Cinemas on November 21. Picture: Tim Bonython
Surfing

SURF’S UP: Big waves coming to Sawtell next month

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
28th Oct 2020 11:42 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WITH international travel a distant memory in 2020, acclaimed filmmaker Tim Bonython has had plenty of time in the editing suite to prepare an epic showcase of big wave surfing.

The 14th Australian Surf Movie Festival is coming to Sawtell next month and will feature a series of short films using footage shot at some of the most incredible breaks on the planet over the past four years.

Mr Bonython is the award-winning filmmaker behind The Big Wave Project, a documentary on the art of big wave surfing which followed some of the biggest names on their journeys to ride the world's biggest waves.

The Right, Western Australia. Picture: Tim Bonython
The Right, Western Australia. Picture: Tim Bonython

His new project takes viewers to Portugal, Ireland, Australia, Tahiti and the famous Cloudbreak in Fiji,

Each story is a voyage taking in the incredible scenery, amazing people and some crazy moments in what can be a perilous sport.

 

The Australian Surf Movie Festival is coming to Sawtell Majestic Cinemas on November 21. Picture: Tim Bonython
The Australian Surf Movie Festival is coming to Sawtell Majestic Cinemas on November 21. Picture: Tim Bonython

 

Sawtell Majestic Cinema will play host to the festival on Saturday November 21 at 4.30pm.

Tickets are available from the Majestic Cinemas website.

coastal views coffs harbour surfing nsw surfing sawtell majestic cinema
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Plastic fantastic in ‘new era’ for North Coast football

        Premium Content Plastic fantastic in ‘new era’ for North Coast football

        Soccer $3 million pitch redevelopment could help secure 2023 Women’s World Cup participation

        Politicians fail to face facts on environment

        Premium Content Politicians fail to face facts on environment

        Environment VOICES FOR THE EARTH: While UK, Canada and New Zealand sign the Pledge For Nature...

        RACES: Coffs raiders take over the Grafton track

        Premium Content RACES: Coffs raiders take over the Grafton track

        Horses It was a big day for Coffs Coast trainers and jockeys as they dominated the day at...

        Daily Catch-up: October 28, 2020

        Premium Content Daily Catch-up: October 28, 2020

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place