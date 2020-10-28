SURF’S UP: Big waves coming to Sawtell next month

Some of the epic swells acclaimed film-maker Tim Bonython captured for his series of short films featuring in the Australian Surf Movie Festival. The festival is coming to Sawtell Majestic Cinemas on November 21. Picture: Tim Bonython

Some of the epic swells acclaimed film-maker Tim Bonython captured for his series of short films featuring in the Australian Surf Movie Festival. The festival is coming to Sawtell Majestic Cinemas on November 21. Picture: Tim Bonython

WITH international travel a distant memory in 2020, acclaimed filmmaker Tim Bonython has had plenty of time in the editing suite to prepare an epic showcase of big wave surfing.

The 14th Australian Surf Movie Festival is coming to Sawtell next month and will feature a series of short films using footage shot at some of the most incredible breaks on the planet over the past four years.

Mr Bonython is the award-winning filmmaker behind The Big Wave Project, a documentary on the art of big wave surfing which followed some of the biggest names on their journeys to ride the world's biggest waves.

The Right, Western Australia. Picture: Tim Bonython

His new project takes viewers to Portugal, Ireland, Australia, Tahiti and the famous Cloudbreak in Fiji,

Each story is a voyage taking in the incredible scenery, amazing people and some crazy moments in what can be a perilous sport.

The Australian Surf Movie Festival is coming to Sawtell Majestic Cinemas on November 21. Picture: Tim Bonython

Sawtell Majestic Cinema will play host to the festival on Saturday November 21 at 4.30pm.

Tickets are available from the Majestic Cinemas website.