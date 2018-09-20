Surf's up for longboards this weekend in Yamba

HANG TEN: Longboarders will be in Yamba for the inaugural Single Fin Invitational Longboard Surfing Competition this weekend.

HANG TEN: Longboarders will be in Yamba for the inaugural Single Fin Invitational Longboard Surfing Competition this weekend. Blair Jeffreys

SURFING: If you want to see some of Australia's best longboards dancing on water, head to Yamba this weekend.

Surfers from Victoria to Noosa will compete in the inaugural Single Fin Invitational Longboard Surfing Competition, hosted by the Clarence Head Longboarders Club.

Club secretary John Mansfield said the waves were looking good for the weekend so there would be some great surfing to be seen from all ages, including juniors and over 65's.

This is the first invitational competition the club has hosted, with 66 competitors already signed up.

"If this is a rip-roaring success I can't see why it wouldn't become an annual competition,” Mansfield said.

Clarence Valley Council's promotions and events officer, Alicia Savelloni, said the surf competition was an exciting initiative from the club because it promoted active families and tourism in the region.

"More than 200 people are expected to come to Yamba for the competition.

"Most will be booking accommodation, eating out and spending money around town,” Savelloni said.

"These events boost the local economy and help to promote the region as a tourist destination.”

The council sponsored the timber Tommy Walker trophy to be awarded at the event, named after Australia's first surfer, photographed surfing at Main Beach in Yamba in 1911-1912.

Heats start on Saturday at Turners Beach from 6.40am, with the semis and finals surfed on Sunday from 8am.