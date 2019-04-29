Surge in flu jab numbers after vaccination made easier

HEALTHY MOVE: Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis rolls up his sleeve for a flu shot from South Grafton pharmacist Michael Troy. Mr Gulaptis supported Mr Troy's successful campaign to cut red tape so pharmacists to administer flu jabs.

A SOUTH Grafton pharmacist says there has been a surge in people coming into his pharmacy for influenza vaccinations since the NSW Government relaxed restrictions on administering vaccines earlier this year.

Michael Troy, from Southside Pharmacy in South Grafton, said more than 120 people had been vaccinated against flu so far this season.

"To put it in perspective we did just over 220 vaccinations for the whole of the 2018 flu season,” he said.

"To have 120 people vaccinated in just the first few weeks of the season is a fantastic boost.”

Mr Troy was one pharmacistwho lobbied the NSW Government and local MP Chris Gulaptis to allow chemist shops, with trained staff, to vaccinate people straight off the street.

On Friday Mr Gulaptis called into Mr Troy's pharmacy for his flu jab.

"Michael campaigned to have the rules around administering vaccines changed so pharmacies can give people their jabs, without the need to see a doctor,” he said.

"With the flu season fast approaching, I took advantage of walking in to see Michael this morning to have my flu shot and I encourage others to think about doing the same.”