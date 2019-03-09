Menu
NEW ENTRY: Thom Kotis of the Sustainable Australia Party.
Politics

Surprise candidate enters Clarence election race

by Timothy Jarrett
9th Mar 2019 1:01 AM

IT MAY not be political intrigue on the scale of a parliamentary affair or leadership spill, but the seat of Clarence has had a late bolter enter the State election race.

After close of nominations yesterday, Thom Kotis of the Sustainable Australia Party had put his hand up to represent the people of Clarence in the NSW Parliament.

The young political party was registered in 2010 and has one elected member in the Victorian Legislative Council and one member on the City of Monash Council.

According to the party's website, its core values are sustainable living, productive innovation, egalitarian democracy, fiscal responsibility and a global vision.

"Australia should progress economically and socially using resources in ecologically sustainable ways to protect the environment and the natural world,” its website states.

"Public policy should be based on objective evidence-based advice in light of wider social, economic, environmental, national security and cultural concerns.

"In economic, environmental, social and cultural fields we advocate renewed investment in education and training, scientific research and entrepreneurship.”

The party also states that as an independent party from the political centre, they do not direct voters to preference in a certain way.

