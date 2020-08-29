Surprise cause of teen tourist’s death

An inquest into the death of Nora Quoirin has revealed the 15-year-old, who went missing for 10 days in a forest while on holidays, was not kidnapped.

An inquest into the death of Nora Quoirin has revealed the 15-year-old, who went missing for 10 days in a forest while on holidays, was not kidnapped.

An inquest has been told Nora Quoirin, who went missing in a Malaysian rainforest while on holidays with her family, was not kidnapped - despite her parents always suspecting a criminal element to the strange and tragic case.

The body of the 15-year-old Irish girl was found in Malaysian rainforest 10 days after she was reported missing on the family's trip of a lifetime.

Nora, who had learning difficulties, was first reported missing by her devastated mum and dad Meabh and Sebastien Quoirin back in August 2019.

She vanished from her bedroom at the Dusun Resort, surrounded by thick Malaysian jungle.

She was found 10 days later, naked in the jungle.

RELATED: Autopsy reveals what might have caused Nora's death

RELATED: Nora's body found in rainforest after 10 days of searching

A coroner said Nora likely starved to death in the period of time she was missing, and died from internal bleeding.

The teenager was also found with some scratches on her legs, but it was ruled these were not related to her death.

Police chief Mohamad Mat Yusop, who was in charge of the hunt for Nora, said at the time he inspected the family's holiday bungalow and found nothing suspicious.

Speaking at the inquest in Seremban he said: "There was no indication the victim was kidnapped.

"We did not receive any telephone calls - usually in this kind of case we will get a call to say the victim has been kidnapped and is in the hands of certain people, and they would demand a ransom.

"I believe the missing person actually climbed out of the window."

And the resort's owner, Haanim Ahmed Bamadhaj, said the window that Nora is said to have climbed from had a broken latch. It had been disassembled and presented to the court.

The bungalow did not have any CCTV.

Mr Mat Yusop added: "The family was distraught when I met them. I assured the father we will use all our resources to find the missing girl."

Mr and Mrs Quoirin pushed for the inquest, and are due to give evidence via videolink later this week.

The couple said previously they believe "crucial time" was lost at the beginning of the search for Nora, who was born with the brain defect holoprosencephaly, where the brain doesn't develop into left and right hemispheres, often causing intellectual disability.

Speaking to RTE News in Ireland, Meabh said: "I think it wouldn't be out of character, for us it would be impossible physically, mentally to imagine that she could have got any distance at all.

"And for us, something very complex happened.

"We've insisted from the beginning that we believe there was a criminal element to what happened.

"And crucially we were struggling because it was difficult to get the resources in place fast enough to explore a criminal angle.

"And, you know, we believe that crucial time and evidence was lost in the beginning."

The parents' suspicions have been backed by a top cop who worked on the Madeleine McCann case.

Child protection expert Jim Gamble, who has been advising the Quoirin family, told Sky News: "I understand why in the aftermath of the interim results of the post-mortem, there are still questions, especially for the parents."

He added: "I think the view of the family, as I know it, is of course, there are still questions.

"We have gone through a protracted period of search, while we know where she ended up, while we know the interim results of the post-mortem and have no reason to doubt those, we don't know how she left the villa.

"We don't know how she got from the villa to the location where she was finally found.

"We need to understand, why over a period of six or seven days while she was alive, with intense, well-resourced searching going on in the area, she wasn't seen or located."

The Quoirins told AFP in a statement: "We hope that all avenues surrounding Nora's disappearance will be fully explored and not just the theory which the police has always favoured."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission

Originally published as Surprise cause of teen tourist's death