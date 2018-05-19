Roughie leaves Roman Son in the shade

The Getaway, right, ridden by Jean Van Overmeire, wins the Edward Deas Thomson Hall of Fame Handicap at Rosehill Gardens on Saturday. Picture: Simon Bullard/AAP

AT ROSEHILL Gardens on Saturday we got another reminder of what a great leveller racing can be.

Roman Son was the hot favourite at $1.75 to extend his winning streak and earn a Brisbane Cup start with victory in the Edward Deas Thomson Hall of Fame Handicap (2000m).

But the acceleration and arrogance Roman Son had shown in his previous two runaway wins were missing as he finished out of the placings as $41 outsider The Getaway scored a boilover win.

Roman Son's trainer Richard Freedman conceded he was struggling to find an excuse for his stayer's struggling fifth.

"I don't think he was at his best and I don't know why,'' Freedman said.

"Maybe it was the firm track - he is probably looking for a bit of give in the ground now.

"But I watched him closely on the corner and he wanted to lay out, got on the wrong leg, then he wanted to lay in again in the straight.

"Something is annoying him but I don't know what as nothing has presented itself yet.''

Roman Son seemed to have every chance in the race but could not produce the turn of foot he showed in recent runs and conceded ground late, finishing two lengths behind The Getaway.

In a tight finish The Getaway ran down early leader Naval Warfare ($15) to win by a half-head, with Araaja ($11) a half-length away third.

Jockey Jean Van Overmeire steers The Getaway to victory. Picture: AAP

Blake Shinn, the rider of Roman Son, could shed little light on the gelding's unplaced run.

"On face value, he was disappointing,'' Shinn said. "He just didn't give the three-lengths kick he has shown his last couple of wins.''

Roman Son settled third in a fast-run race and Freedman dismissed suggestions the gelding preferred to be ridden more conservatively.

"Was he a touch close, I don't know, I think that's just searching for an excuse,'' Shinn said.

"The horse that led (Naval Warfare) only got touched off on the line and Roman Son did beat him easily last start.''

While it is back to the drawing board for Freedman with Roman Son, the Paul Perry stable can aim higher with The Getaway.

Everything is easier in hindsight but the bookies may have been overly generous betting $41 about The Getaway considering the stayer ran a competitive fourth in the Wagga Wagga Gold Cup at his previous start.

"We felt the horse was racing in good form and this looked a nice race for him,'' stable representative Nathan Perry said.

"The tempo suited him, we anticipated it would be run at a solid pace, and this horse does need to get to the outside to show his best.

"I told Jean (Van Overmeire) to try and be in front of a few in the run as he can get a long way back. He rode the horse very well.''

Perry said consideration would be given to backing up with The Getaway in the Listed $150,000 WJ McKell Cup (2400m) at Royal Randwick next Saturday.

"There is no reason why he would not run in the McKell Cup,'' Perry said.

"He's a horse in good form, he's very fit, and this is the time of year to try a horse like him in a stakes race.''