SURPRISE: There's a snake in my laundry!

SURPRISE: Kirra Nate Rivers was bitten by what she suspects was a juvenile brown snake earlier this week.

SURPRISE: Kirra Nate Rivers was bitten by what she suspects was a juvenile brown snake earlier this week. Thinkstock

BE SURE to check through your washing, people of Gympie, because you just might find a scaly surprise.

Kirra Nate Rivers got quite a shock earlier this week when a small snake hiding amongst her blankets sprang out and bit her on the foot, prompting a trip from her Graham St residence to Gympie Hospital for evaluation.

EARLIER: Snake strikes woman at inner-Gympie property

RELATED STORIES

SCALY ENCOUNTER: Kirra Nate Rivers wasn't expecting to find a snake hiding in amongst her washing. Facebook

Ms Rivers was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition following the bite. Josh Preston

Ms Rivers received treatment for the bite - suspected to be a "juvenile brown" - but remained in good spirits, calling the unidentified snake "a cheeky little bugger" when responding to the original report on Facebook.

"There isn't really a lot to it ... I was just downstairs sorting my washing out, and the little guy was in my one of my blankets, and got me on the foot," she said.

"My kitten brought in a hatchling earlier last week as well, so there seems to be a few around that area of the railway line.

"The one he brought in and the one that bit me were only about a foot and a half long.

"I got a snake catcher in and they couldn't find it, but from the description they said it's a good chance it was a juvenile brown."

Ms Rivers said she had "luckily" only received a dry bite, meaning the snake did not release any venom when it struck her.

She said she'd be keeping a close eye on her laundry in future.

"I can't say for sure if there are more on the move or hiding around, but I'd definitely be careful of warm spots like the washing.

"I know I will be."

This photo was taken moments after snake catcher William Pledger was bitten by the Eastern brown snake he is still holding. Contributed

Contrary to popular belief, snake activity around the Gympie region is unlikely to die down through the wintry months, according to snake handler and expert William Pledger.

Mr Pledger, who directs a Wildlife Management Service all over Queensland, said slithery encounters are "not uncommon" at this time of year.

"We don't get a winter here," he said.

"It is cooler, but if we have a week of warm weather it's not at all uncommon for snakes to be moving around.

"Through winter I'll still get 8-9 call outs a month."