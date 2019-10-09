Surprise winners at Grafton Speedway season opener

LETTING RIP: Christopher Polsen carves up the corners during the Hessions Auto Grafton Speedway season opener on Saturday night.

LETTING RIP: Christopher Polsen carves up the corners during the Hessions Auto Grafton Speedway season opener on Saturday night. Michael Stead/44 Photography

MOTOR SPORTS: The 2019-20 Hession's Auto Parts Grafton Speedway kicked off in style last Saturday night with some high octane action taking place on the hallowed dirt track.

Races went to battle across a number of categories and it was Glen Sturrock, Christopher Polsen, Geff Rose and Sam Mooney who emerged victorious in their respective classes.

Headlined by the NSW Demo Derby Title and the popular V8 Dirt Modifieds, Saturday night's race meeting was bolstered by an entertaining support program, with RSA Street Stockers and Junior Sedans delivering a competitive night of racing.

In the Demo Derby, the crash and bash event saw the top honours taken out by Yamba-based competitor Sturrock. A regular on the demo derby scene in recent years, the top competitor managed to come away with his maiden event win.

Grafton local and V8 Dirt Modified newcomer Polsen managed to hold off his rivals in the 20-lap V8 Dirt Modifieds feature race, clinching the win ahead of fellow locals Tony Dunn and Andrew Firth, who rounded out the podium finishers in second and third place respectively.

Another rookie to the class, Queenslander Matt Hefford was pleased to bank some laps around the 440-metre track, ultimately coming home in fourth place, followed by Sportsman driver and Andrew Firth's daughter Taylah.

After driving to victory in two of the three heat races, which was enough to reward him with a pole-position start for the feature race, the night couldn't have ended in worse fashion for local and former NSW Champion Phil McNamara, who suffered a DNF after just four laps.

Newcomer Ash Hall also suffered a premature retirement after completing a single lap as the remaining heat race was won by Firth.

In the RSA Street Stockers, Rose got his season campaign off to the best possible start, claiming the chequered flag from James Corbett, who picked up a heat-race win earlier in the night, and Adam Grill, who placed second and third respectively.

Next to cross the finish line was David McGregor, followed by Nathan Glenn, Daniel Writer and Greg Dickinson. Similarly, to the V8 Dirt Modified results, the night took a turn for pole-sitter Steve Hall, who had previously won two of the three heat races before retiring to the infield prior to completing the first lap, where he was joined on the infield by and the night's Demo Derby winner Glen Sturrock.

The Junior Sedan action saw Sam Mooney come out on top following a dominant performance in which he led the feature race from start to finish. Greeting the chequered flag in the runner-up spot was Nathan McGregor, followed by third-place finisher Sophie Santin.

Remaining feature-race finishers included Jack Betts, Brenden Hayes, Luke Putsey and Jackson Gordon, while non-finishers were Jaiden Santin and Maddie Howell. This was a tough blow for Jaiden Santin, who had won all three of the night's heat races, only to be unable to complete a lap during the feature race before his night came to a premature end.

The second 2019-20 season event for Hession's Auto Parts Grafton Speedway will take place on the Saturday night of October 26 and is set to feature Wingless Sprints, Modlites, Production Sedans, RSA Street Stockers, RSA 4 Cylinder Sedans, Junior Sedans, and a Demo Derby.

Grafton Speedway would like to thank Hession's Auto Parts for their major sponsorship 2019-20 season support.