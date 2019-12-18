‘Surreal’ events continue with delivery of Tiny House

FROM losing of her family home to winning a brand new one, the last month in Nina Jongen’s life has been the very definition of a rollercoaster ride.

The Nymboida resident had only recently moved back into her family home to raise her daughter Miwanyo before it was destroyed by the fires in November.

Just over a month later Ms Jongen is standing in her very own Tiny Home after winning a competition run by Amazon Australia and Aussie Tiny Houses.

“It has just been a rollercoaster. Such incredible lows after the fire with our beautiful home burning down and now I am looking at this gorgeous little Tiny House. I just cant believe it.

“The whole process has just felt incredibly surreal, it all happened very quickly. I only found out on Saturday I had even been nominated.”

It was friend Linda Giuliano who put forward her nomination, wanting Ms Jongen to take her own place after the events of the past month.

“I nominated Nina as she is a truly special woman, who always gives to others,” Ms Giuliano said.

“Nina and her family have faced tremendous loss over the last couple of months, and she deserves some festive joy brought back to her life during this difficult time.”

Ms Jongen said she was so excited and humbled by the experience and was extremely thankful to Ms Guliano.

“What a wonderful woman, I love her very much I am just so touched. What a wonderful thing for someone to do.”

“I love this little tiny house already.”

“Tonight we are having a tiny house party.”

Amazon Tiny Holiday House winner Nina Jongen and daughter Miwanyo inside thier new home. (Photo Narrative Post/Matthias Engesser)

The house which was delivered today came completely furnished and packed full with Christmas goodies including books, games and an outdoor setting.

Matt Furlong, Country Manager for Amazon Australia said they were pleased to be delivering the Amazon Prime Tiny Holiday House to a truly deserving winner.

“Ms. Jongen’s recent loss is heartbreaking, and the fact she was nominated by a friend is a true demonstration of festive cheer during this difficult period,” he said.

“We hope that Nina and her daughter find some happiness through this gift ahead of the Christmas period as they begin to rebuild their lives.”

Fabio Paulucci, Judge of the Competition and Managing Director of Aussie Tiny Houses said there were “tens of thousands of entries from the funny to the heart breaking” and it was hard to choose one winner.

“However, the one that really stood out was Linda’s entry, in which she nominated her friend Nina who is indisputably in need of some extra cheer,” he said.