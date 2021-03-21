SURREAL: Kayakers come to the aid of cattle in distress

Two weather systems are coming together in the Coffs/Clarence region to bring renewed risks of flooding.

Heavy rain is likely to lead to flash flooding in the Northern Rivers and Mid North Coast today and on Tuesday.

Roads are likely to be cut off by water, and there is an increased risk of landslips and several schools are closed.

Two systems impacting weather in the region on Monday, March 22. Most areas of New South Wales will see a clearing trend later Tuesday or early Wednesday as a drier air mass moves into the region.

The Lavenders Bridge at Bellingen is again being prepared for closure and several large landslips have closed sections of the Waterfall Way between Bellingen and Dorrigo.

Floodwaters have also closed several low-lying bridges across Coffs Harbour and the Orara Valley.

Locations which may be affected in coming days include Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Taree, Katoomba, Tamworth, Dubbo, Tibooburra, Cobar and Bourke.

Surreal scenes as cattle cry for help

With floods wreaking havoc across the region - with towns to the south like Kempsey, Taree and Port Macquarie bearing the brunt in the past few days - thoughts have turned to livestock lost.

Some incredible images have emerged of people making brave efforts in kayaks to save distressed cattle.

A Facebook group called Mid north coast horse/livestock flood recovery! has been created to help reunite lost animals with their owners.

Cow rescue from kayak: A brave attempt to rescue a cow from a kayak on the NSW Mid North Coast



Frustrated with people taking offence to the distressing images administrator Tiff Willis posted:

"Anyone reporting posts regarding deceased livestock will be removed and blocked from group without warning.

This may be the only way owners find their animals deceased or alive, simple as that.

Let's clear confusion up here... Posts inc photos of deceased animals are allowed on this page, if reported, person who reported post will be removed and post will stay.

We're having a few people who aren't understanding, hopefully that's simple enough now.

Please understand before attacking admin or anyone else on page."

Oscar Watson-Sutherland from Oxley Island and friend Miles Thornton took to kayaks in the Manning region to save some of the cattle they could hear crying for help.

"It was so surreal and you could hear them all, kind of crying out, but the most bizarre thing were all the spiders - they were everywhere, it was hectic."

Kayakers rescue cattle in the Manning region,

They were able to use a horse halter to help guide the cattle to safer ground.

"That helped to keep their heads up and we tied the kayaks together and worked that way.

"We did as much as we could until another huge storm came through. We could hear it coming and the sky was just black."