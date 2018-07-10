Revealed: Top reasons why women seek divorce

DIFFERING life goals from their husbands, infidelity and constant arguing are the top three reasons women seek divorce, according to an international survey.

These were followed by lack of intimacy, mental illness, "misconduct" - emotional, ­financial or physical - and boredom. Physical abuse by a spouse ranked two places above money problems as a reason women sought divorce.

The poll of 43,000 female members of an international dating network for divorced and single parents found a third of women said having "similar life goals" to their spouse was necessary for a successful marriage.

About a third of women (29.2 per cent) told the survey commissioned by the Next-Love network that infidelity drove them to end their marriage. According to the site's founder, Sigurd Vedal, lack of common interests can lead to other problems.

"This lack of common interests in a long-term life together may also lead to the second reason (infidelity)," he said.

Nearly 11 per cent of divorced women looking to start new relationships cited constant bickering with their previous spouse as the reason.

The fact a lack of intimacy came fourth on the marriage-breaking list shows a prevalence of "sexless marriages".

"Lack of intimacy can ­destroy a marriage and result in couples leading completely separate lives," he said.

Many divorced and single parents using the network did so after leaving marriages without closeness.

He said infidelity "might sometimes be an effective way to save some marriages" but broke many others up.

The survey's authors noted that researchers at the University of Winnipeg found the most common description given by people to describe their relationship was "dull".

The divorce rate in Australia has declined, to 1.9 per 1000 people, the lowest level since the introduction of the Family Law Act in 1976.

THE TOP 10 REASONS WOMEN DIVORCE

1) Different goals with life

2) Infidelity

3) Constant quarrels

4) Lack of intimacy

5) Mental illness

6) Misconduct

7) Boredom

8) Physical abuse

9) Household problems

10) Money problems