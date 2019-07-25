Survey gives young people a voice that influences decisions

Young people have a chance to air concerns about issues in society in the annual Mission Australia Youth Survey that closes on August 9.

IF YOU'RE young, people don't listen to you and ignore your views on everthing, things are about to change.

Mission Australia will listen and urges you to share your thoughts in its annual youth survey, which closes on August 9.

Mission Australia urges 15-19-year-old young people in the region to speak up on personal concerns and broader issues that are important to them by participating in its Youth Survey 2019.

Taking part in this year's survey will also help Mission Australia crack the 30,000 mark after 28,000 young people took part in 2018.

Mission Australia Regional Leader Craig Westall said with more participation this year, the charity would be able to provide a broader overview of the issues that are important to the health, mental health and wellbeing of young people across the country.

He said this year's survey included a new focus questions to better understand young people's thoughts around bullying, disability and whether young people feel they have enough of a say about the issues that affect them.

"Understanding the views of our young people is invaluable,” Mr Westall said.

"The Youth Survey is an annual temperature check to find out what's happening in young people's lives, giving organisations like Mission Australia current evidence so that we can advocate on behalf of young people for the policy changes and programs that they need, and that are proven to work.

"There are a large number of schools, community youth groups, sporting teams, community service organisations and church groups that take part in the youth survey every year, and many more have come on board for the first time this year.”

He said the more young people who get involved and who add their voice, the more inclusive, insightful and representative of the broader youth community the results would be.

In 2018, just under half (45.3 per cent) NSW young people identified mental health as the top issue facing Australia today - up from 38.0 per cent in 2017 and doubling since 2016.

In 2018, young people in NSW identified mental health as the top national issue at a higher rate than any other State or Territory. The top three issues identified by young people from NSW were mental health (45.3 per cent), alcohol and drugs (26.1 per cent) and equity and discrimination (22.2 per cent).

Mission Australia's Youth Survey 2019 is open to all young people aged 15-19 years-old who are living in Australia. To take part in the survey, visit here. Share the word using #YouthSurvey2019 #YouthSurvey18thBirthday

The survey closes on August 9, with results to be released in late November.