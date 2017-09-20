Survey launched as part of Grafton Regional Gallery review

WORK is underway to engage with Clarence Valley residents as part of a Grafton Regional Gallery review and business planning process.

An online survey was launched on the weekend to allow residents to provide their feedback and opinions about the current operations of the Grafton Regional Gallery and give them an opportunity to offer suggestions and feedback about the gallery's future direction.

The survey was designed to find out about public satisfaction levels and the gallery's needs, and to welcome suggestions for future operations for inclusion in the review process.

Clarence Valley Council general manager, Ashley Lindsay, said it was a great opportunity for people to have their say about what they liked most about the gallery and what it could be doing in to the future.

Mr Lindsay said the online survey was part of the first stage in a three-stage review and planning process for the gallery and its operations.

"The first stage will be to review the current operational model of the gallery, to determine the current challenges and issues that need to be addressed, and to engage with internal and external stakeholders pertinent to this review process," he said.

"To ensure the availability of stakeholders and to provide opportunity for the public to engage with the process, this stage will be spread over six weeks to October 27."

Stage two will include a one-day workshop scheduled for November where an invited group of stakeholders will discuss specific areas of concern and have the opportunity to provide feedback on the issues of most importance to the future of the gallery. Those to be invited to participate in this workshop will be identified during the initial consultation period, so people are encouraged to get involved in the first stage.

The final stage will be the preparation of a draft business plan with a revised operation model based on the information collected and the consultation undertaken during the first two stages, with the final plan to be provided to council in January 2018.

This survey will be open until 5pm, October 27, 2017.

It is available at http://grg.review.questionpro.com and people are encouraged to share the link with others who might be interested in contributing ideas.