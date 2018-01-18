Survey reveals trucking second most deadly job

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: A policeman gathers forensic evidence from the scene of the double fatality two-truck collision on the Gwydir Highway on Monday.

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: A policeman gathers forensic evidence from the scene of the double fatality two-truck collision on the Gwydir Highway on Monday. Frank Redward

LESS than a week after The Daily Examiner published a poll about the dangers of heavy transport, five people have died in truck related accidents in one 24-hour period.

Close to home two drivers died when their trucks collided on the Gwydir Highway on Monday afternoon.

Just hours earlier a driver died in a fiery crash on the Pacific Highway near Cooranbong and the next day two teenagers died on the Newell Highway near Dubbo when a semi-trailer carrying a load of concrete barriers ploughed into a line of stationary vehicles.

Ten other people were injured, with the scene described as "being like Beirut".

Almost on cue finder.com.au published a survey of the most dangerous industries in Australia with the transport, postal and warehousing industry ranked number two in the country.

The transport, postal and warehousing industry accounted for 47 fatalities (7.5 per 100,000 employees) and 8200 serious injury claims (14.4 per 1,000 employees) in 2016.

Clarence Valley residents would take no comfort that its biggest industry, agriculture, fisheries and forestry, was ranked No.1 in the same survey for the third successive year.

Trucking industry heavyweight, Jim Pearson, said despite all the precautions, there was still an element of luck in truck accidents. "It's the question everyone asks in situations like this, what more could you have done?," he said.

"You can have all the technology, keep all the logbooks, ensure all your drivers take all their breaks, follow every regulation, but there's still that element of uncertainty."

Mr Pearson said his company had put in place rosters that ensured drivers were limited to day round trips between depots instead of driving long interstate hauls.