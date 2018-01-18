Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Survey reveals trucking second most deadly job

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: A policeman gathers forensic evidence from the scene of the double fatality two-truck collision on the Gwydir Highway on Monday.
IN THE SPOTLIGHT: A policeman gathers forensic evidence from the scene of the double fatality two-truck collision on the Gwydir Highway on Monday. Frank Redward
Tim Howard
by

LESS than a week after The Daily Examiner published a poll about the dangers of heavy transport, five people have died in truck related accidents in one 24-hour period.

Close to home two drivers died when their trucks collided on the Gwydir Highway on Monday afternoon.

Just hours earlier a driver died in a fiery crash on the Pacific Highway near Cooranbong and the next day two teenagers died on the Newell Highway near Dubbo when a semi-trailer carrying a load of concrete barriers ploughed into a line of stationary vehicles.

Ten other people were injured, with the scene described as "being like Beirut".

Almost on cue finder.com.au published a survey of the most dangerous industries in Australia with the transport, postal and warehousing industry ranked number two in the country.

The transport, postal and warehousing industry accounted for 47 fatalities (7.5 per 100,000 employees) and 8200 serious injury claims (14.4 per 1,000 employees) in 2016.

Clarence Valley residents would take no comfort that its biggest industry, agriculture, fisheries and forestry, was ranked No.1 in the same survey for the third successive year.

Trucking industry heavyweight, Jim Pearson, said despite all the precautions, there was still an element of luck in truck accidents. "It's the question everyone asks in situations like this, what more could you have done?," he said.

"You can have all the technology, keep all the logbooks, ensure all your drivers take all their breaks, follow every regulation, but there's still that element of uncertainty."

Mr Pearson said his company had put in place rosters that ensured drivers were limited to day round trips between depots instead of driving long interstate hauls.

Topics:  accidents heavy vehicles jim pearson transport safety trucking

Grafton Daily Examiner
Third summer break-in at Clarence school

Third summer break-in at Clarence school

Windows smashed, sports equipment removed, artworks and paint thrown, computers damaged at South Grafton school.

Strong winds, big waves close beaches

ROUGH: Strong winds and large swell made swimming dangerous at Brooms Head this week.

Clarence beaches close due to weather

League enforcer ready for final flight

CRUNCH: Lower Clarence Magpies enforcer Ryan Binge levels Marist Brothers half Joey Gordon.

Lower Clarence Magpies get major signing boost for 2018 season.

Debra the Zebra money maker of a new stripe

ROCKING ON: Sally Williams, from CRANES, Men's Shed member Frank Heppell and Jennifer Smith, clinical nurse specialist with Clarence Palliative Care Service, with Debra the Zebra and a photo of Spiro Notaras, framed in the same wood used to make the toy.

Rocking zebra saddled up for charity run.

Local Partners