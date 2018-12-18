Survey to refine focus for Yamba Chamber of Commerce

THE Yamba Chamber of Commerce held its Christmas party for members and guests in the peaceful garden setting at Irons and Craig cafe on December7. Entertained by local musician Lisa Lazuli and sipping on signature gin and tonics was the perfect way to celebrate the start of the new committee in 2019 and end the year and an era with those who have held the fort for so long.

We know our businesses are very busy at this time, so we will reconvene for our next chamber breakfast after the holidays, in February 2019.

In the meantime we will gather feedback via survey on what our members want to see from the Chamber.

The results of the survey will be discussed and refined at our February breakfast. There we will get a better idea of our vision, mission and value proposition to provide ongoing support for Yamba businesses. Please take the time to offer your suggestions.

As we are halfway through the financial year, there is a special offer to join Yamba Chamber of Commerce now for half price. Membership can be completed via the Yamba Chamber of Commerce website www.yambansw.com.au.

The Chamber committee would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a happy and safe Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

Remember the simple message 'shop local' this Christmas. Your support to Yamba businesses ensures we can provide even better opportunities and services - improving the local economy for our community.