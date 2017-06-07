Survivor Sam steals hearts at Snow Ball

Sam Carroll rings the bell at the end of his speech to the Tour de Cure Snow Ball which raised nearly $1.5m towards cancer research.

SAM CARROLL said it was a glass half full approach to his 18-month battle with cancer that led to his "miracle" recovery, and for those who heard his story at the Tour de Cure annual Snow Ball in Sydney last weekend, their cups ran over with generosity.

Twelve-year-old Sam gave the speech to a star-studded room of 900 people, and his emotional retelling of his cancer fight contributed to the ball raising more than $1.5 million for the charity.

"When I think back to the time I was diagnosed, I'm reminded of how fast your life can change, for me it was a week," Sam said.

"I was seeing a doctor about a recurring ear infection on a Monday, and by Friday mum and dad were sitting in RPA and told I had cancer.

Sam told of his treatment, but also used the speech as a call out for people to be positive in life, and support the cause.

His mother Angela Carroll said the whole experience was amazing and emotional.

"It was a pretty remarkable night. Before he even walked out they played a video package of him, and when he came out the whole crowd gave him a standing ovation," she said.

"To see him have such an impact on all the people in the room, it was just remarkable. And he handled it so well, all night people were coming up to him and shaking his hand and congratulating him."

Sam Carroll delivered an inspirational speech at this year's Tour de Cure Snow Ball. Magdalena Photography/Tour de Cure

As part of his speech, Sam told of the moment when he finally got to ring the bell to signify the end of his treatment, telling the crowd his parents "cried like babies".

"It was such an emotional time for all of us," Angela said. "From the beginning where we were told that they just didn't know if there was anything they could do... to almost two years later and being finished treatment, we just had to pinch ourselves.''

So it was only fitting that at the end of Sam's speech he once again reached up and rang the bell, with his final words still ringing in the ears of an appreciative audience.

"From my experience, one thing I do know is anything is possible. Me standing here is a testament to that statement," Sam said.

"And I also know that I only stand here today because of the research that goes into cancer treatment. Research that is funded by Tour de Cure and you generous people, so thank you very much."