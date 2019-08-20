Survivor star exits after horror injury

One of this season's best-loved Australian Survivor contestants has been forced to exit the show after suffering a horror injury from a freak mid-challenge accident.

Big wave surfer Ross Clarke-Jones broke an ankle after tumbling to the ground when the rope he was swinging on during Monday night's immunity challenge snapped.

Each contestant was required to rope-swing across from one platform to another during the tough challenge. Several of his tribemates made it across, but as Clarke-Jones swung, the rope broke, sending him plummeting to the ground below where he lay, clutching his foot and moaning in agony.

His fellow contestants screamed in horror as host Jonathan LaPaglia rushed to his side, yelling to stop the challenge.

"The rope just broke," said Clarke-Jones between moans.

Medics then rushed in, and LaPaglia helped them to hoist Clarke-Jones off the course.

The medics advised that they would need to take Clarke-Jones away to check for a fracture in his foot. The challenge then picked up where it left off, with the clearly shaken contestants in Clarke-Jones' team losing, meaning they would need to go to tribal council and vote out one of their members.

Back at camp, his tribemates speculated about whether he would be able to return to the competition.

"He was in a lot of pain … a LOT of pain," said a clearly worried Janine Allis.

LaPaglia accompanied Ross, limping and on crutches, back to camp to deliver the news: he'd sustained a broken ankle and the medical team has advised he was not able to continue in the game.

On social media, fans of the show mourned his unfortunate exit from the game - and wondered whether it was even his own fault given the rope had apparently snapped:

The one silver lining for his tribemates: There would be no tribal council. Nobody else had to exit the game just yet.

"You're all off the hook … you don't have to vote Harry out," Clarke-Jones quipped.

Tribemate Pia Miranda quickly noted the other silver lining: "Oh my god. You get to eat!"

In a rare moment of inter-tribe unity, LaPaglia then collected the Champions tribe to come and say their goodbyes.

It was hugs all around as some contestants lamented the fact that, almost a month into the game, they still hadn't had an opportunity to get to know Ross.

"It was nice to have this beautiful moment together where everyone just forgets about the game, and it's all about giving Ross the farewell he deserves," said Miranda.

He waved goodbye with a smile, but Clarke-Jones confessed he was "absolutely devastated" to be leaving.

"I've done some of the most physically demanding things in the world, surfing 80ft waves, but this Survivor experience is another level," he said.

Australian Survivor airs 7:30pm Sundays to Tuesdays on Ten.