National Parks Ranger Dell Gorring on the Moreton Bay Fig tree at Susan Island.
National Parks Ranger Dell Gorring on the Moreton Bay Fig tree at Susan Island.
News

Susan Island culturally significant

27th May 2018 10:30 AM

THIS week The Daily Examiner had the opportunity to revisit Susan Island to learn about the botanical and cultural values of the island with local Aboriginal elders and women, South Grafton High School students and National Parks and Wildlife NSW.

Susan Island is a registered site of significance to the Aboriginal women of the Clarence Valley. The group of women, Nyami Julgaa (which means 'women's island'), are recognised and acknowledged as the cultural custodians of Susan Island.

Aboriginal communities have an association and connection to Susan Island. The land, the water and the plants and animals found within the whole landscape are the centre of Aboriginal spirituality and contribute to Aboriginal identity.

National Parks and Wildlife Service ranger Dell Gorring helped organise the day.

"This year we got an Aboriginal Parks Partnership Grant that was to look at ways of connecting women with the values of the reserve and having events like this,” she said.

Aboriginal elder Aunty Robyne Bancroft spoke to South Grafton High School students about the Island.

Our series on Susan Island to be continued next Saturday focusing on the cultural significance of the island.

Grafton Daily Examiner

