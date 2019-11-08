Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHALLENGE: The map from Grafton Street-O held last weekend around the streets and on Susan Island.
CHALLENGE: The map from Grafton Street-O held last weekend around the streets and on Susan Island. Gavin Rayward
Sport

Susan Island joins in on the orienteering action

Mitchell Keenan
by
8th Nov 2019 2:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ORIENTEERING: Inspired by the 53 Islands celebrations, Grafton Street-O's first event of the 2019/20 season included the option to head over to Susan Island.

Four wonderful SES volunteers shuttled participants the 400m across the mighty Clarence River to Susan Island and back, giving locals the opportunity to explore the island that so many of us often view from the riverbank, but have never actually been on.

Almost 70 people took to the course for our first event of the season, making up 21 teams. The field was a mix of seasoned Street-O goers and quite a few first timers (including a few celebrating birthdays).

Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with teams particularly enjoying the opportunity to explore Susan Island.

The team of Johanna Tarrant and Madi Brown collected the most points on the day, managing to get to a huge number of checkpoints on both the island and mainland courses.

Street-O is a fun community event that encourages people to get active and enjoy exploring the uncharted streets of Grafton. Armed with a map and clue sheet, participants have 45 minutes to collect as many points as they can.

It is suitable for people of all ages and fitness levels; no orienteering experience is necessary. Grafton Street-O is run by Grafton locals, with the support of the Coffs Harbour based Bush 'n' Beach Orienteering Club. Many of the regulars head to I Scream, one of our long-term sponsors, for some well-earned dessert.

Street-O is held on the second Friday of the month staring at Memorial Park between 5pm and 5.45pm.

clarence orienteering grafton orienteering grafton street-o susan island
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HEALTH WARNING: Fine smoke particles affecting air quality

        HEALTH WARNING: Fine smoke particles affecting air quality

        Health '“Symptoms can occur for several days after smoke is inhaled, so people with chronic respiratory and cardiac conditions need to be vigilant with their medication or...

        Solicitor fears funding cuts may let Strike Force off hook

        premium_icon Solicitor fears funding cuts may let Strike Force off hook

        Crime "I'm worried Raport is going to get let off the hook”.

        • 8th Nov 2019 2:39 PM
        Ignorance cannot be tolerated as the climate warms

        premium_icon Ignorance cannot be tolerated as the climate warms

        Opinion As extreme climate events strike here 11,000 scientists pen warning

        • 8th Nov 2019 2:21 PM
        Valley nurses give MP healthy dose of reality

        premium_icon Valley nurses give MP healthy dose of reality

        Health Member for Clarence 'concerned' about situation in local hospitals

        • 8th Nov 2019 3:05 PM