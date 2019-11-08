Susan Island joins in on the orienteering action

CHALLENGE: The map from Grafton Street-O held last weekend around the streets and on Susan Island.

ORIENTEERING: Inspired by the 53 Islands celebrations, Grafton Street-O's first event of the 2019/20 season included the option to head over to Susan Island.

Four wonderful SES volunteers shuttled participants the 400m across the mighty Clarence River to Susan Island and back, giving locals the opportunity to explore the island that so many of us often view from the riverbank, but have never actually been on.

Almost 70 people took to the course for our first event of the season, making up 21 teams. The field was a mix of seasoned Street-O goers and quite a few first timers (including a few celebrating birthdays).

Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with teams particularly enjoying the opportunity to explore Susan Island.

The team of Johanna Tarrant and Madi Brown collected the most points on the day, managing to get to a huge number of checkpoints on both the island and mainland courses.

Street-O is a fun community event that encourages people to get active and enjoy exploring the uncharted streets of Grafton. Armed with a map and clue sheet, participants have 45 minutes to collect as many points as they can.

It is suitable for people of all ages and fitness levels; no orienteering experience is necessary. Grafton Street-O is run by Grafton locals, with the support of the Coffs Harbour based Bush 'n' Beach Orienteering Club. Many of the regulars head to I Scream, one of our long-term sponsors, for some well-earned dessert.

Street-O is held on the second Friday of the month staring at Memorial Park between 5pm and 5.45pm.