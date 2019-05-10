MAFS star’s desperate plea after weight gain

Susie Bradley from MAFS says she wants to lose the 7kg she’s put on since the show ended.

Susie Bradley has revealed she's put on weight since filming Married At First Sight and needs help to "find her way again".

The 25-year-old Queensland mum took to her Instagram, where she posted a photo from October last year, saying she wants to feel like her old self again.

"I need some help. I'm feeling very down in the dumbs (sic) today and it's because of my health and fitness," Susie said alongside the post.

Susie posted this throwback before filming MAFS, saying she wants to feel like her old self again.

She says she put on 7kg since filming the show. Picture: Nine

"I have looked after myself religiously since the birth of my daughter 4 years ago. But since the show (October last year) I have hardly been to the gym and I have eaten all the foods non stop."

In the throwback picture, Susie is looking lean as she flaunts her toned figure in a busty crop and gym tights.

It was shortly before filming her TV wedding to Billy Vincent.

"I've put on 7 kilos and it is honestly on my mind constantly all day every day that I can't keep going like this!" she demanded.

She says since the show ended she’s hardly been to the gym ...

She then called out for a "lovely lady personal trainer to help me find my way again!"

In her desperate plea for help with her health and fitness, Susie ended the post by saying: "Please if you would like to help me become me again, send me a message! Thank you."

Since finding fame, she has gone on to set up her own business as a cosmetic nurse, offering fans the opportunity to book her for "Botox parties".

Last year she admitted to getting a breast augmentation, lip fillers and Botox as part of a plastic surgery "mummy makeover".

She has also been busy splitting her time between looking after her daughter Baby, 4, and her blossoming romance with Todd Carney.

She recently opened up about the relationship, describing it as "full-blown love".

"It's, like, totally amazing. I'm like a little schoolgirl when I talk about it," she said on post-MAFS panel show T alking Married in April. "I met someone after the show, and I'm actually in full-blown love, it's totally amazing."