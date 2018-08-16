Karl’s ex acting like a professional victim

Jasmine Yarbrough and Karl Stefanovic pictured together at their commitment ceremony held in March.

Jasmine Yarbrough and Karl Stefanovic pictured together at their commitment ceremony held in March.

IT'S time for Karl Stefanovic and his ex-wife Cassie Thorburn to think of their kids and shut the hell up.

There are no winners in nasty divorces, but there are often many losers, starting with the children.

It's been two years since the Today show host and his wife of 21 years quit, and it's time for both of them to stop talking about it publicly.

Thorburn is speaking out because she's got a children's book to sell. Stefanovic won't stop parading his new partner and showing off their glittering, glamorous social life.

As someone who's been through divorce myself, it makes me sick.

As I see it, Cassie has stopped being the one people feel sorry for, and has started being a professional, vengeful victim who's as bad as him.

This week she's given yet another interview with the Women's Weekly, telling them she and their three children have been dumped by Karl and his family.

"I feel like we're dead to his family and almost anyone from our old life," she told the publication.

"There has been practically no contact. I feel like we've been discarded and disposed of, replaced by a whole new line-up of starters. It has been a real adjustment period for me."

It's the kind of news you share with your best friend over a glass of wine; it's not something a smart woman and loving mother should share with the country's biggest-selling magazine.

Of course, Stefanovic couldn't resist setting the record straight

Cassandra Thorburn with friends.

"We are disappointed Cass would claim such inflammatory suggestions that we have alienated Karl's children from our family," a family spokesman said.

"Nothing could be further from the truth. Karl regularly co-parents his children and has his loving family around them."

The spokesman said they "refuse to keep a running dialogue" and yet they keep on going.

Most hurtful is the discussion about how Karl's parents don't see the children anymore as opposed to Cassie's parents - Cassie says her father is "the only grandfather the children have ever known".

The reality is that acrimonious family breakups are hard on everyone, including grandparents. When kids live most of the time with one parent - as these kids do - it can alienate the other grandparents.

It's a sad corollary of breakups no one really thinks about. It's no one's fault; it's often a reflection of circumstance.

Thorburn also confirmed that her children were excluded from the lavish wedding of their uncle Peter Stefanovic to the Today show's Sylvia Jeffreys. Again, this is not something that should be discussed publicly - imagine how that makes the kids feel?

I wish they'd all just go away and work it out in private in the best interests of the children.

susan.obrien@news.com.au

Jasmine Yarbrough and Karl Stefanovic. Picture: Christian Gilles