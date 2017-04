Emergency services attend suspected oil spill in Spring St, South Grafton just after 8am on Friday, 21st April, 2017.

MORNING traffic was detoured away from two streets in South Grafton this morning, as fire-fighting teams contained a suspected oil spill.

Spring St has since been reopened, and it is believed firefighters are working to reopen Through St.

More to come.