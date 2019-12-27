Suspended driver had cannabis and knife when arrested

In addition to the 33-year-old from Nana Glen, police arrested a 38-year-old Coffs Harbour woman in relation to a break and enter that took place in November.

AFTER calling off a chase in the early hours of Monday morning, police later found the wanted car crashed into a gutter.

Coffs-Clarence Police detected a silver Subaru Impreza speeding along Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour, in the early hours of Monday, December 23.

The 33-year-old driver from Nana Glen failed to stop and police began a pursuit which was called off in the Sawtell area.

A short time later, police located the Impreza after it had crashed into a gutter. The driver was arrested.

His licence was suspended and he had cannabis and a knife in his posession when arrested.

He was charged and appeared before Coffs Harbour Local Court later the same day.

Stole fishing rods and reels

A 38-year-old Coffs Harbour woman was arrested on December 20 as part of an investigation into a break and enter on a house in Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour, in November.

It is alleged the female stole a number of fishing rods and reels.

The woman has been granted conditional bail to appear at the Coffs Harbour Local Court on January 20.