Suspended driver had cannabis and knife when arrested
AFTER calling off a chase in the early hours of Monday morning, police later found the wanted car crashed into a gutter.
Coffs-Clarence Police detected a silver Subaru Impreza speeding along Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour, in the early hours of Monday, December 23.
The 33-year-old driver from Nana Glen failed to stop and police began a pursuit which was called off in the Sawtell area.
A short time later, police located the Impreza after it had crashed into a gutter. The driver was arrested.
His licence was suspended and he had cannabis and a knife in his posession when arrested.
He was charged and appeared before Coffs Harbour Local Court later the same day.
Stole fishing rods and reels
A 38-year-old Coffs Harbour woman was arrested on December 20 as part of an investigation into a break and enter on a house in Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour, in November.
It is alleged the female stole a number of fishing rods and reels.
The woman has been granted conditional bail to appear at the Coffs Harbour Local Court on January 20.