Ipswich's former mayor slapped with new fraud charges

FORMER Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli has been slapped with 14 new fraud charges related to using council money to buy items at a charity auction, and had seven charges dropped.

In Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning, Crown Prosecutor Sarah Farnden asked the Magistrate to delist Antoniolli's trial which was set down to begin in 10 days in Ipswich.

Ms Farnden formally offered no evidence on the seven existing charges, related to spending about $5000 of Ipswich City Council money to buy auction items from charitable organisations between October 26, 2011, and May 20, 2017.

Ipswich City Council's former Mayor Andrew Antoniolli at court. AAP Image/Darren England)

Antoniolli's lawyer objected to the delisting of the trial, saying the new charges were similar to the old ones and the changes would only change the amount of money allegedly defrauded.

He told the court that Antoniolli does not dispute he purchased the items at auction with council funds, but the issue is who the auction items were given to.

Ms Farnden said the evidence at trial will consist of Antoniolli's interview with authorities as well as council financial records.

Antoniolli, who was present in court for today's brief hearing, plans to call ten defence witnesses and he has retained barrister Peter Callaghan SC, the court heard.

The case has been adjourned until October 26 for mention.