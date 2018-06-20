Menu
Antoniolli faces seven fraud charges.
Suspended mayor's CCC charges to be heard in Ipswich

John Weekes
by
20th Jun 2018 11:20 AM
ANDREW Antoniolli's fraud case has been sent back to his hometown court.

The suspended Ipswich mayor faces seven fraud charges. He denies the allegations.

His case was mentioned at Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

It will next be heard at Ipswich on June 27.

Cr Antoniolli's lawyer Dominic Brunello last week was seeking a three-day hearing, possibly in September.

Police previously told the court the alleged fraud was less than $30,000 all up, with the largest single amount on any charge being $5000.

Cr Antoniolli was charged last month as part of Crime and Corruption Commission investigations into Ipswich City Council.

He is on bail.

