Suspended sentence for assault

Grafton Courthouse
Grafton Courthouse Adam Hourigan
by Jarrard Potter

A GRAFTON man who assaulted his partner with a skateboard while holding their 18 month old daughter and left up to 60 abusive phone calls on her phone a day, breaching his Apprehended Violence Order received a 18 month suspended sentence in Grafton Local Court on Monday.

Nathan James Robinson, 35, pleaded guilty to common assault, damaging property, stalk or intimidate intending fear of physical harm, using a carriage service to harass and contravening a restriction in an AVO.

According to police facts, on June 3 Robinson and the victim were having an argument when Robinson swung a skateboard at the victim while holding their 18 month daughter, striking the victim in the back.

An AVO was taken out the next day against Robinson, and while the victim bought a new phone and changed the number, Robinson managed to leave up to 60 phone calls a day, many abusive.

In sentencing, Magistrate Denes acknowledged Robinson's efforts at rehabilitation at the Jesse Budby Healing Centre.

