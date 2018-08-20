Menu
Fire near the train tracks behind the Grafton Library.
Fire near the train tracks behind the Grafton Library. Karla Hubbard
Crime

Suspicious fire in Grafton's CBD

Caitlan Charles
by
20th Aug 2018 11:13 AM
FIRE FIGHTERS are suspicious of a fire in the middle of the Grafton CBD yesterday.

On Sunday afternoon, Fire and Rescue from South Grafton and Grafton responded to a grass fire that broke out next to the railway behind the Grafton Library carpark.

Grafton Fire and Rescue deputy captain Chris Rumpf said they had a number of trucks respond to the suspicious fire.

"It took us about 45 minutes to put it out," he said.

A witness, Karla Hubbard, called 000 at just after 5.30pm after her daughter pointed out the fire when they were leaving the Grafton Mall.

"The fire truck arrived within about four minutes and had the fire under control quickly," she said.

"It was a bit of a worry being right in the middle of town, so close to businesses and homes, but the firies did a fantastic job."

