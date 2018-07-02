Menu
DOMINANT: Kara Sutherland drives at a delivery in the opening game of the Indoor Cricket National Championships. Contributed
Cricket

Sutherland gets upper hand at nationals

2nd Jul 2018 12:00 AM

CRICKET: Former Grafton cricketer Kara Sutherland has drawn first blood in the battle of the Clarence girls against Amy Riddell at the Cricket Australia Indoor Cricket National Championships.

Sutherland's Queensland Open Women's side made short work of their NSW opposition in the opening clash of the championships at Toowoomba Indoor Sports Centre yesterday morning.

Sutherland was one of her side's best, scoring a handy 16 with the bat and taking two wickets, as the Queensland side romped home to a 136-13 victory, claiming all four skins in the process.

Sutherland put the ball on the spot with precision during her two-over spell finishing with figures of two wickets for -2 runs, also becoming one of four Queensland bowlers to make runs for the side with the ball in hand.

Conversely, it was a match to forget for Riddell, who finished with four runs off the bat and conceded 17 runs without a wicket from her two overs.

