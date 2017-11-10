Sutherland set to turn up the heat for WBBL season

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

CRICKET: At 26, former Grafton cricketer Kara Sutherland said she'd be lying if she said the idea of still representing her country didn't sit in the back of her mind.

But right now, she's just stoked to get back out on the cricket field.

Named this week to rejoin the Brisbane Heat as part of the upcoming WBBL|03 T20 competition, Sutherland said it had been a long road back from a foot injury.

"I've had plantar fasciitis, and I've been dealing with it for a while now,” she said.

"I've had injections and I've been in a moon boot and it's starting to come good now.”

Playing half a game last week, and a full game of club cricket this week, Sutherland said getting back into the WBBL competition was all the motivation she needed.

"I think the WBBL is really exciting and it's gone from strength to strength and I'm stoked to have the opportunity to be involved again,” she said.

The increased professionalism of the women's game will see Sutherland transition from her full-time role with Queensland cricket to part-time to accommodate more training and game time in the future.

"At the moment we're training five days a week. Friday is our day off, and we all play club cricket on the sixth day,” she said.

"We've got a lot of trial matches, today we're playing one of the private boys schools in trial, so it is pretty hectic.”

Returning to her role in the pace attack for the Brisbane Heat, Sutherland the game wasn't getting any easier for pace bowlers in the shorter format, even more so having to bowl to West Indian star and Brisbane Heat team mate Deandra Dottin in the nets.

"She's the self-proclaimed female Chris Gayle, something which is no word of a lie,” Sutherland said.

"But the main advantage for us is we keep the majority of the Queensland Fire squad together, and those girls are like family.”

Sutherland said the Brisbane Heat's announcement of taking two games to Mackay is something she's very passionate about also coming from a country region.

"It's exciting really to show country kids that level of cricket. They say you can't be what you can't see, and now that women's cricket is a genuine option it's just the best,” she said.

"I'm just really looking forward to getting on the field for the Heat, and going a few better than last year and bringing home the trophy.”