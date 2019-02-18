SWANNING AROUND: AFL giants come to Grafton

TIME FOR CELEBRATION: The Sydney Swans will hold two come and try clinics with the Grafton Tigers at Ellem Oval tomorrow.

AUSSIE RULES: Two players from the Sydney Swans' AFL ranks will make the trip up the Pacific Highway as they aim to inspire the future stars of Aussie rules in Grafton.

They will also push the development of women in the sport as the AFLW season kicks into high gear around the country.

As part of the AFL Community Camp tours, the Swans team will be part of two "come and try AFL” sessions hosted by the Grafton Tigers at Ellem Oval tomorrow.

A junior Auskick session will be held at 5.30pm before the Swans join the Tigers' burgeoning women's brigade at 6pm.

AFL NSW/ACT spokeswoman Belinda Kelso said it was a chance for the club to engage with the wider footballing community.

"The Swans will visit as far north as Grafton and all the way down to Kiama in the south,” Kelso said.

"It is a chance for the club to give back to our regional communities, but more about us coming out to engage and encourage more people to play football.

"The North Coast is one of our best regions in the state for development of the game, especially with young talent and young females coming through the ranks.”

The Swans welcomed all Clarence Valley locals to Ellem Oval to meet the players and Grafton Tigers club members.

AFL North Coast community football manager Paul Taylor said the clinics provided the opportunity to engage more people on the fringe of playing local football.

"It is always great to have the Swans in the region, it is a fantastic vehicle to show the elite level of our game,” Taylor said.

"We have a lot of people who are in to footy, but only at that elite AFL level. In some cases, they don't even know there is a local club.

"(We'll) use (the Swans) to get them down to a footy ground; from there they can meet the key people in the club, see the facility and hopefully they can register for the season.”

It will also provide a chance for juniors to find out what it takes to make it to the top level.