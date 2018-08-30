Menu
2018 AFL All-Australian Awards 1024992568
AFL

Buddy Franklin named All-Australian captain

by Staff writers
30th Aug 2018 9:18 AM

SYDNEY superstar Lance Franklin has been named captain of the 2018 AFL All-Australian side.

It is the eighth time the forward has been named an All-Australian - four while with the Swans and four with Hawthorn. But it is even more notable* that Franklin has been named as the team's captain, as it is just the third time in the past decade the All-Australian captain has not been a club captain.

Geelong's Patrick Dangerfield was named as vice-captain in his sixth All-Australian nomination, with his teammate Tom Stewart one of the big surprises in gaining his first. It is just Stewart's second season at AFL level.

Reigning premiers and 2018 minor premiers Richmond led the team with four players named - Alex Rance, Dustin Martin, Jack Riewoldt and Shane Edwards.

